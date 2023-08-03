It’s going to be dangerously hot today with temperatures soaring over 100° and heat indices over 110°. No rain is expected in Central or South Arkansas, but North Arkansas has a chance of isolated showers and/or thunderstorms.

The ridge of high pressure that is causing this extreme heat will start to shrink away tomorrow and continue over the weekend. By next week temperatures will return to normal or slightly below normal. The normal high today is 93°. Rain chances will continue through the middle of next week.