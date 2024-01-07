TONIGHT: The night will begin with clear skies and light winds out of the south. Throughout the night clouds will increase and the wind will increase. Temperatures will be in the low 30s by Monday morning.

MONDAY: Rain will move in midday in Central Arkansas. Heavy rain, strong winds, and even lightning will be possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s with a strong southwest wind 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph!

TUESDAY: Cold air on the backside of the storm will change the rain to snow for a few hours in northern Arkansas. I don’t think there will be any significant snow, and I don’t think Central Arkansas will see any snow at all. Temperatures will struggle to warm above 40° on Tuesday. Still windy, with a northwest wind 20-30 mph. Wind chills will be near or below freezing all day.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Quiet and sunny weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm will impact Arkansas on Friday, and I think this storm has a better chance of bringing snow to the state! After that storm, arctic air…

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram