TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the mild side overnight tonight with lows falling into the lower 50s.

TOMORROW: Tomorrow will be another sunny and warm day. A few more clouds will linger across the areas with a breezy southwesterly wind around 15-25 mph during the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will start to cool off midweek as a cold front moves through. Rain chances will also start to increase on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Another front will move through Friday, keeping temperatures closer to seasonal values for this upcoming weekend.