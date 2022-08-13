TONIGHT: Tonight will be another cool night with temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. While it will be hot, the humidity will remain low on Sunday as sunny and dry weather continues.

MONDAY: Humidity will start to ramp back up on Monday as temperatures continue to warm into the upper 90s. Overall Monday will be sunny and dry, however, a few isolated showers or storms will be possible during the heat of the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will continue to increase through mid-week as a cold front approaches the state. This front will bring slightly cooler temperatures in the 80s to the area.