TONIGHT: Showers will dissipate but the clouds will stick around. This will keep temperatures warm overnight. Low temperatures Friday morning will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Low 70s are where our high temperatures should be… Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Friday will be just like Thursday was. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with scattered afternoon showers. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mild with afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Rain will be widespread, especially in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday will also feature a lot of rain. Temperatures will be cooler and vary depending on where you are in the state. Southeast Arkansas will be in the 80s, Central Arkansas in the 60s, and Northwest Arkansas in the 40s and 50s…

NEXT WEEK: Next week will be cold. Monday will be cold with rain continuing. Tuesday and Wednesday will be winter-like with morning temperatures near freezing and afternoon temperatures in the low 50s.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram