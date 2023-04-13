TONIGHT: Skies will gradually clear overnight tonight as temperatures cool into the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Friday will be another sunny and warm day. Temperatures will make a run into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain calm out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED: Saturday will bring us our next chance for showers and storms. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side, mainly across eastern Arkansas Saturday evening. The main threat looks to be large hail and damaging winds. Dry and sunny weather will return on Sunday and continue into early next week.