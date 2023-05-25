TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Friday will be another sunny and mostly dry day with temperatures warming into the mid-80s. A pop-up shower or two will be possible, however, most of the day will be dry. Rain chances will mainly be in western Arkansas if they develop due to a weak cold front moving through the state.

EXTENDED: Warm and sunny weather will continue into the weekend with highs in the 80s. Less humidity will also be present through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 5 days.