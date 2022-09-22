TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows falling into the 60s. Winds will progressively calm down overnight as well.

TOMORROW: Friday will be a very comfortable day across the area. Temperatures will be near seasonal values in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will also remain low on Friday.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again on Saturday with high temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. The current record high temperature for Saturday is 94°.

EXTENDED: Temperatures are expected to stay on the hot side on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-90s. On Sunday, another cold front will work its way through the state. It doesn’t look like this front will bring any rain with it at this time. Temperatures will start to cool off into next week with highs in the 80s. Additional cooling with occur by mid-week allowing temperatures to fall into the 70s. Overall it looks like the next 7 days will remain dry.