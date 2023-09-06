TONIGHT: After a stormy afternoon and evening, skies are beginning to clear across the state tonight. Clear skies will continue through the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny and dry weather returns on Thursday, however, temperatures will still be on the warm side. Highs will warm into the mid-90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will start to increase overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

EXTENDED: Dry and sunny weather will return this weekend with some milder and drier air. Seasonal and below-average temperatures will continue into early next week.