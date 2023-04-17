TODAY: Sunny and warmer weather returns today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Winds will remain light out of the northwest this morning, and become more southerly this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another sunny and warm day. A few more clouds will develop across the area as a warm front lifts through, but overall skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest as temperatures make a run for the 80s.

EXTENDED: Above-average temperatures will continue on Wednesday as mostly sunny conditions continue. Showers and thunderstorm chances return to the forecast on Thursday, ahead of our next cold front. There does look to be the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon through the evening hours. That cold front will move through the state Friday, but eventually start to stall, giving us continued shower chances with isolated thunderstorms Friday. The front will move through by early Saturday morning, giving way to clear and sunny conditions for the rest of your weekend.