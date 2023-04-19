WEDNESDAY: With plenty of sunshine and a breezy southwest wind, temperatures will easily climb into the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon.

Then as a warm front rolls in during the night, clouds increase and temperatures remain mild. Lows slip into the lower to mid-60s by Thursday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday will be much more humid with mostly cloudy skies to start the day. A few isolated showers will be possible in the morning. But by early afternoon, when temperatures reach the lower 80s, a line of thunderstorms will develop and intensify across western and central Arkansas.

These storms could become severe as they spread through the rest of Arkansas in the evening. This severe risk ends Thursday night. But a few additional strong storms will be possible on Friday. Then we’re clearing out and getting much cooler this weekend.

For more details on our severe risk into late-week, click here.