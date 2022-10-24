MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. We will be mild as well, likely starting out in the upper 60s to about 70. A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible during the morning. We reach the upper 70s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 80s Monday afternoon with a strong southwest wind, likely between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts could reach 25 to 35 mph. Storms begin moving into western Arkansas during the afternoon, tracking east through the evening.

Severe Risk: Level 2 out of 5 in southwest AR, Level 1 for most of the state

Level 2 out of 5 in southwest AR, Level 1 for most of the state Timing: 6 p.m. in western Arkansas, ending around 7 a.m. for central and eastern Arkansas.

6 p.m. in western Arkansas, ending around 7 a.m. for central and eastern Arkansas. Threats: Damaging wind (60+ mph) and small hail. The tornado and flash flood risk is low.

MONDAY EVENING & OVERNIGHT: Storms will move through central and eastern Arkansas, then pushing out early Tuesday morning. Temperatures slip into the lower to mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: As cooler air spills into the area, temperatures will continue to fall during the day Tuesday. We’ll start out in the lower to mid-60s. But by the afternoon, we will be in the 50s with a strong west wind between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts could reach 25 to 40 mph. Then by Wednesday morning, we’re clear and colder with lows in the upper 40s.