FRIDAY MORNING: We start out partly clear with mild temperatures, mostly near 60. Through the day, those temperatures warm up quickly as winds pick up from the south. By midday, we reach the upper 70s to nearly 80. Clouds continue to thicken.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: After lunch, our winds increase to between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts could reach 25 to 35 mph. This warms us into the lower 80s and brings more instability for storms as they approach from the west.

By late-afternoon and early evening, strong to severe storms begin moving into western Arkansas. Damaging wind and tornadoes will be the main risk during this time, especially across southwest Arkansas.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Those storms spread east quickly, maintaining some strength as they approach central Arkansas. Though the tornado risk may decrease some farther east, damaging wind will still be a significant risk and weaker tornadoes still cannot be ruled out. That threat will linger into the early overnight over eastern Arkansas.

Shortly after midnight, storms will be moving out of the picture. Clouds linger into Saturday morning with lows around the mid-50s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Skies clear out even more into Saturday with a breezy west wind, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s. We warm up a bit more Sunday into Monday with showers returning Monday.