TONIGHT: Storm chances look to stay in NW Arkansas through the evening hours, however, a few pop-up showers can not be ruled out for central Arkansas. Our showers and thunderstorm chances will ramp up well into the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: Friday is a day that the entire state needs to be weather aware. As a front moves into the state Friday morning, showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area. These storms will continue to push eastward through the afternoon hours. As these storms move eastward, they will move into a favorable area for severe weather. Severe storms will continue to be possible through the afternoon and evening hours as the front pushes eastward. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

For more details on Friday’s significant severe weather risk, click here.

EXTENDED: After the front clears the state Friday evening, the rest of the weekend looks nice and quiet weather-wise. Sunshine will return on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. Mild and sunny weather will continue into early next week.