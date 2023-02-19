TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight as winds remain breezy out of the southwest. Temperatures will stay very mild overnight, only falling into the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Monday will be a warm and windy day. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures warming into the low to mid-70s. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED: Warm and windy weather will continue on Tuesday with a slight chance for a pop-up shower in southern Arkansas. A better chance for rain will move into the area on Wednesday as our next storm system arrives. This will bring us the chance for strong to severe storms during the day on Wednesday. Drier conditions will return on Thursday before cooler air moves in Friday. The cool-down will be short-lived as temperatures return to the 70s on Saturday.