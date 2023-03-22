TODAY: A few isolated showers that are lingering across the area early this morning will move out of the area close to sunrise. Clouds will linger through much of the day as winds pick up from the south. Temperatures will be on the warm side today with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue overnight keeping temperatures on the warm side. Lows will only fall into the lower 60s overnight.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will stay well above average again on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will also remain on the breezy side out of the southwest. Showers and thunderstorm chances will return late Thursday evening into the overnight hours as another front approaches.

EXTENDED: Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the day on Friday. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side in eastern and southeastern Arkansas on Friday. Dry weather returns for the weekend as temperatures remain in the 70s.