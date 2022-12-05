MONDAY AFTERNOON: Some of the showers may slack off into the afternoon. But there will still be a few scattered across the state with temperatures gradually reaching the mid-50s by late-afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: More light showers build into the overnight with continued cloudiness. Rather than getting cooler, temperatures continue to warm up through the night. We should reach the lower 60s after midnight.

TUESDAY: Expect more showers to start your Tuesday. Temperatures will be milder, likely into the mid-60s. We’ll continue warming up into the afternoon, perhaps reaching 70 briefly. Still, clouds will dominate with light showers lingering all day.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: By Wednesday morning, a frontal boundary stalls across parts of the state. This will spark a band of showers that become progressively heavier into Wednesday. Wherever this band of shower activity sets up, heavier rainfall totals are likely and pockets of flash flooding cannot be ruled out. Temperatures reach about 70 in the afternoon.

More rain and storms will move through the state Thursday, especially across the northern tier of the state where the front appears to be stalled at that point. The flash flood risk will carry into Thursday as well. Then the storms move out, making for cooler and drier Friday.