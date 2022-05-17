LITTLE ROCK – A warm front will bring some additional cloud coverage Tuesday morning, as well as perhaps an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures start out in the 50s ahead of the front. But these temperatures quickly warm up as the warm front lifts northward through Arkansas.

Any shower activity lingering into midday should fade away quickly. Shortly thereafter, these extra clouds should thin out as well. By mid-afternoon, look for mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs reach the mid-80s with a bit more humidity.

Overnight, we’ll likely remain dry. But a few isolated stray storms may pass through northern Arkansas. Otherwise, we’re mostly clear with temperatures into the upper 60s.

Going into mid-week, look for mostly sunny skies and heat. Highs reach the lower 90s with no rain. Highs remain in the lower 90s through late-week until a cold front arrives Saturday morning. This will bring scattered showers and storms for the weekend along with cooler temperatures.