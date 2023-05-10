WEDNESDAY: The warm, muggy air will continue into mid-week. But an upper-level low will be with us Wednesday into Thursday, enhancing the chance for widespread showers and storms.

A few will be with us during the morning Wednesday. Temperatures start out near 70. Showers and storms become more widespread into the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 80s. Then into the night, heavy rain keeps coming in parts of the state. Temperatures slip into the upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers and storms will continue into Thursday morning. The heaviest of this rain will linger over southern Arkansas, likely into the midday hours. With heavy rain expected to be persistent in spots, flash flooding becomes a much greater risk.

Most areas will see about 1 to 3 inches of rain. But in spots, we could see 3 to 6 inches. There is even some risk that southern Arkansas could exceed 5 or 6 inches. That said, be safe on the roads as ponding could cause you to hydroplane. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around; don’t drown.

Later in the week and through the weekend, our upper-level low will drift away. But with heat and humidity continuing to thrive, a few hit or miss storms cannot be ruled out. Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will likely reach the low and mid-90s through Mother’s Day.