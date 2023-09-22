TONIGHT: Skies will gradually clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Saturday will be a warm and for the most part sunny day. Rain chances will return late Saturday evening and continue into the overnight hours ahead of our next cold front. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, however, the chance is on the low side.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will linger through the day as temperatures cool into the mid 80s. Seasonal temperatures will continue through early next week.