TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another sunny and warm day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy during the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay near or slightly above seasonal values throughout the rest of the week. A few light showers will be possible on Thursday, however, the chance for rain looks to be on the lower side. Dry weather will return for the upcoming weekend.