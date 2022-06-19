TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain mild tonight falling into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will slowly start to warm again on Monday with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will also start to slowly rise again. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Monday.

TUESDAY: Temperatures and humidity will continue to rise on Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will feel like the triple digits during the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: The rest of the week looks to remain hot and humid. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple digits. Heat index values will also be well into the triple digits for much of the week. Rain chances look minimal with sunny and dry weather dominating.