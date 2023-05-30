TODAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout your Tuesday with a few clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s this afternoon. Rain chances will stay very minimal today, with a few pop-up showers possible in western Arkansas.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be a very similar day to today. Overall sunny and dry weather with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will start to increase as we move towards Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also remain above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will slowly start to rise as well throughout the workweek and into the weekend.