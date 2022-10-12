WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and perhaps a few isolated showers. Temperatures will be mild, mostly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the south, warming temperatures into the low to mid-80s around midday. A few hit-or

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Storms will build a bit more through the early afternoon, but not everyone sees rain. Some stay dry with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 80s. For those who see storms, these will likely strengthen a bit more as they spread across eastern Arkansas.

Risk Level: 2 out of 5 for eastern Arkansas, 1 out of 5 for central, northern and south AR

2 out of 5 for eastern Arkansas, 1 out of 5 for central, northern and south AR Threats: Although the risk is low, damaging wind and small hail are the main risks. The tornado and flash flood risk are even lower.

Although the risk is low, damaging wind and small hail are the main risks. The tornado and flash flood risk are even lower. Timing: Noon until 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: As storms move out, cooler, drier air rolls in from the northwest. Skies will clear out and temperatures will drop into the lower 50s. A few may drop into the upper 40s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Expect sunshine and a northwest breeze, which will keep temperatures a bit cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Then after another clear, chilly morning on Friday, we warm up to the mid-80s. Storms return into the weekend as another cold front moves through, dropping temperatures from the upper 80s on Saturday to lower 70s on Sunday.