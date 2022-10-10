MONDAY AFTERNOON: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon as well, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. Again, a few isolated showers will be possible northwest of the Metro, though most stay dry.

MONDAY NIGHT: We’ll see a few clouds stick around overnight, though most will be clear. Temperatures slip into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: We’ll warm up a bit more Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s. Some clouds will come and go, but most will stay dry other than a few isolated showers in northwest Arkansas.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Expect milder temperatures Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s. Then a cold front sweeps through during the afternoon, sparking a round of strong storms. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of northern and northeastern Arkansas in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Behind that, it gets much cooler and drier with sunshine into late-week.