FRIDAY MORNING: We begin our Friday with mostly clear skies across much of the state. A few patchy areas of fog will be possible as well with temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. Fog clears out quickly this morning as temperatures start to warm up. Most will be in the mid-80s by midday.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: The sunshine continues Friday afternoon with no rainfall. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, likely into the upper 80s to perhaps 90. But humidity remains low, so it will at least be comfortable.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear into the night. But a few extra clouds may build in on Saturday morning. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Expect partly sunny skies Saturday as a warm front lifts into the region. This will import a bit more humidity and bring temperatures into the lower 90s. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible with highs in the lower 90s. Then rain chances ramp up Sunday as a cold front moves in. This front brings continued rain chances into early next week.