TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 30s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up tomorrow into the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south.

EXTENDED: A few isolated showers will be possible on Monday, mainly during the morning hours, however, most of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will be on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A better chance for rain returns on Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible as well. Warm temperatures will remain through the first half of the week, with 50s returning by the end of the week.