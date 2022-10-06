THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures soar a bit more into Thursday afternoon, likely to near 90 by mid-afternoon. No rain is expected. But a cold front does arrive by Friday morning, making for a slightly cooler end to the work week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear into the night with lows slipping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Friday brings more sunshine. But Thursday night’s cold front prevents temperatures from heating up quite as much on Friday. Highs will reach the lower 80s with some in the upper 70s. Then another cold front arrives Friday night.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies Saturday. But temperatures will be much cooler behind the second front. Highs only reach the mid-70s. Then on Sunday, we’ll start to return closer to 80. Clouds build in early next week, though we stay dry as a warm front moves through. This will heat us up to nearly 90 again by the middle of next week.