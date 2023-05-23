TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, perhaps a few isolated showers. Warmer with highs in the mid-80s. Wind out of the ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with perhaps a few isolated showers. Mild, dropping to the mid-60s by Wednesday morning. Wind out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with perhaps a few isolated showers. Warm with highs in the mid-80s. Wind out of the east at 8 to 12 mph.