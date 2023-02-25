TONIGHT: Clouds will continue tonight with a few areas of light rain and drizzle. Most of the night will be dry with temperatures remaining steady in the upper 40s. Winds will remain calm out of the south.

TOMORROW: Sunday will be very similar to Saturday during the day, however, temperatures will be on the warmer side in the upper 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible throughout the day. The chance for a few thunderstorms returns overnight Sunday into Monday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, but mainly in NW Arkansas.

EXTENDED: Winds will be on the breezy side early Monday morning. After storms move out early Monday morning and our front moves through, temperatures will warm back into the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Sunny weather continues on Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s. Another system with approach on Wednesday, causing more unsettled weather and rain chances through the end of the work week.