TUESDAY: We begin our Tuesday with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures, mostly in the lower 50s to upper 40s. Through the day, temperatures warm quickly with lots of sunshine.

By mid-afternoon, highs reach the upper 70s to nearly 80. Wind will be light out of the southeast between 5 and 10 mph. Then into the night, we’re clear with overnight lows near 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Wednesday will bring more sunshine with warmer temperatures, likely climbing up to nearly 80. Then a few showers return Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be a bit cooler, though still warm in the mid-70s.

Then we warm up even more Friday into Saturday as another cold front approaches, bringing some showers and storms Saturday and a cold front that dries us out into early next week.