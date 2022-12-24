CHRISTMAS: Sunday morning won’t be as frigid. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s and warm into the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon. This is still more than 10° below average, but it will feel really nice compared to what we are seeing now! The best part is there will be no wind!

MONDAY: There is a very low 20% chance for snow Monday morning. A weak low-pressure system will graze parts of northeast Arkansas with the potential for a little snow. We could see a few flakes during the Monday morning commute, but it shouldn’t accumulate enough to cause any impacts. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 40s so any snow that does fall will quickly melt away.

TUESDAY: Behind that small low-pressure system we will see another push of cooler air. Many locations will only get into the upper 30s for high temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: By Wednesday we will warm into the 60s. Along with the warm temperatures, we will see a lot of rain on Thursday and Friday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

