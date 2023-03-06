TODAY: Sunny and warm weather is on the way for today. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures stay mild. Lows will fall into the mid to lower 50s as a weak cold front moves through. That will shift our winds to the northeast.

TOMORROW: A bit cooler weather on the way for Tuesday after the weak cold front moves through. High temperatures will make it to the mid to upper 60s. Breezy winds will continue on Tuesday with more clouds than sun.

EXTENDED: Rain chances return by midweek as temperatures remain on the cooler side in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday look to be fairly rainy days. Rain will move out of the area by the afternoon hours on Friday. Some isolated showers chances will return by the weekend.