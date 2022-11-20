TONIGHT: It’s going to be another cold night across the state with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will start off cold on Monday morning, however, they will start to warm by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid-50s tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will be possible by the late afternoon hours across southern Arkansas.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay near seasonal values throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. Rain chances will start to move into the area on Thanksgiving, however, the rain will quickly move out of the area Friday morning. Sunshine returns by the weekend.