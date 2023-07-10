TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s.
TOMORROW: A few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday morning, however, the chance is low. Most of the day will be sunny and dry with temperatures warming back into the lower 90s.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm back into the mid to upper 90s throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Low-end pop-up shower and storm chances will continue throughout the week as well.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.