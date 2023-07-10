TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

TOMORROW: A few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday morning, however, the chance is low. Most of the day will be sunny and dry with temperatures warming back into the lower 90s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm back into the mid to upper 90s throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Low-end pop-up shower and storm chances will continue throughout the week as well.