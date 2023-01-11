WEDNESDAY MORNING: We start the day with areas of dense fog, especially over the western part of the state. Some areas of drizzle and mist will be possible with this fog as well. Where there is fog, temperatures start out in the 40s and 50s. Eastern Arkansas is mostly cloudy, but less foggy with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Fog thins out by mid-morning, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies into midday. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect partly sunny skies and breezy conditions during the afternoon. Temperatures reach into the lower 70s. Winds will reach 8 to 12 mph from the southwest.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Into the evening, a few stray showers and storms will build over northwest Arkansas. These will push across northern Arkansas overnight as a cold front passes. While the risk for severe storms is very low, it isn’t zero.

Considering this risk is overnight, we should consider our method of receiving warnings. If a warning is issued overnight, be sure you have a way of being alerted in your sleep so you can seek safety. For more details on this overnight risk, click here.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: The severe risk subsides before dawn on Thursday. But wind will still be strong behind this front, dropping temperatures well into Thursday morning.

Most will start out our Thursday in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Wind will be strong from the northwest, likely between 15 and 25 mph with gusts reaching 30 to 35 mph. A few lingering sprinkles will be possible, though most will be dry through the rest of your Thursday. A few flurries will be possible closer to the Missouri state line. This should be mostly during the morning.

By the afternoon, clouds thin out a bit more. Temperatures only reach the mid-50s in the afternoon. Then with clear skies and less wind, temperatures slip into the lower 30s by Friday morning with sunshine wrapping up the work week.