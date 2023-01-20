TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for another cold night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for central and northeast Arkansas. Clouds will move into west Arkansas before sunrise Saturday morning. This will keep temperatures above freezing west.

SATURDAY: Most of Saturday will be cool and dry with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a 40% chance for a rain shower after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy with an east wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few rain showers will linger in the morning. Temperatures will be cool enough in the highest mountains for a few wet snowflakes to mix in. We will see afternoon clearing with temperatures warming near 50°. Northwest breeze 5-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be the calm before the storm with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Our winter storm will arrive Tuesday. It will likely start as all rain and change over to moderate to heavy snow in northwest Arkansas and higher elevations. It’s a trick forecast because temperatures will be at or above freezing. We will have a better idea of the snow amounts and impacts by Sunday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

