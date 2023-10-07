SATURDAY: The chilly morning will turn into a sunny and cool afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday afternoon will only rise into the upper 60s. In Little Rock, I think we could nudge 70°. Our average high is 78°. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: We will have another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and a few 30s across north Arkansas. Temperatures will rise into the low 70s Sunday afternoon with sunny skies and a west wind 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: A south wind will start up on Monday. This will push afternoon temperatures up into the 80s. We will be in the 80s most of next week with sunny skies. By Thursday it looks like another cold front will try to push through the state. I’m keeping rain chances lower for now.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

