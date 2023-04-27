TODAY: The area of low pressure that has brought us rain for the last few days will begin moving out today! We will still see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. There is a very low risk that some of the afternoon thunderstorms could be severe. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: No rain, but clouds will linger tonight. Temperatures will cool into the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Clouds in the morning will clear out in the late morning. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s! Clouds will increase again Friday evening.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Light to moderate rain will return Saturday. It’s a quick-moving system and will get out of here by Sunday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!