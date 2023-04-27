TODAY: The area of low pressure that has brought us rain for the last few days will begin moving out today! We will still see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. There is a very low risk that some of the afternoon thunderstorms could be severe. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: No rain, but clouds will linger tonight. Temperatures will cool into the low 50s.
FRIDAY: Clouds in the morning will clear out in the late morning. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s! Clouds will increase again Friday evening.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Light to moderate rain will return Saturday. It’s a quick-moving system and will get out of here by Sunday.
– Meteorologist Alex Libby
Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.