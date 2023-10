FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Chance of rain: 40%. Highs near 80. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with isolated showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Lows near 66. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain and a few storms. Chance of rain: 80%. Highs near 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.