WEDNESDAY MORNING: Scattered light to moderate showers spread across much of the state as a frontal boundary has stalled across the state. This boundary separates much milder temperatures in southern Arkansas with cooler temperatures across the northern tier of the state. Temperatures remain steady near 60 through central Arkansas into midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Those temperatures remain stalled near 60 during the afternoon as a few heavier pockets of rain move through. Still, light to moderate showers will be scattered.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Showers may become lighter or more sporadic during the night in central Arkansas. But a heavier push of downpours will spread across northern Arkansas Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures may drop into the mid-50s for central Arkansas by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Temperatures warm up even more Thursday, likely up to about 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a few showers in the morning. By the afternoon, storms will build across our frontal boundary, perhaps bringing a few pockets of flash flooding if they are too slow to move out.

We’ll dry out some Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s. Then by Saturday, more showers build into the area with temperatures in the mid-50s. Sunday appears dry with temperatures in the upper 50s. Then early next week, strong storms build as temperatures warm up. Two rounds of storms appear likely: Monday night and perhaps another on Tuesday.