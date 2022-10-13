THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Skies stay clear into the afternoon. But a breezy northwest wind will keep temperatures much cooler than yesterday. Highs reach the upper 80s. With such dry conditions and a stout breeze, the wildfire danger is enhanced. Red Flag Warnings have been issued across northern Arkansas as a result. Burn bans remain in effect across most of the state.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY: We stay sunny Friday with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest, continuing our wildfire danger.

SATURDAY AND BEYOND: A cold front rolls in on Saturday. This will spark a round of strong storms, some of which could be severe. Pockets of flash flooding will be possible as well since the moisture-starved ground may struggle to absorb the rain. Some of this may linger into Sunday as temperatures fall behind the front. Next week looks far cooler with highs in the 60s.