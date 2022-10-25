TUESDAY MORNING: A cold front will continue moving through the state Tuesday morning, dropping temperatures into the 60s to start the day. Scattered showers linger through the morning, especially in eastern and northern Arkansas. Temperatures remain near the mid-60s by midday.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A few light showers may linger over northern Arkansas as our system gradually moves out. Clouds still linger in most cases with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s, then falling into the mid and upper 50s by sunset. An additional quarter to a half inch is possible in eastern and northern Arkansas.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies clear out into the night. Wind calms down as well. Temperatures slip into the mid-40s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Wednesday will bring more sunshine and a lighter northwest wind. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to about 70 by mid-afternoon. Then we drop into the lower 40s Thursday morning under clear skies. Thursday will bring more clouds. Then off-and-on showers return Friday through the weekend. Highs remain in the 60s.