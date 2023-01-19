THURSDAY MORNING: A front has brought some much cooler air to the region. We’ll start the day with clearing skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds increase from the west and northwest, likely between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts could reach 30 mph. By midday, temperatures reach the lower 50s.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Wind remains strong into the afternoon, keeping temperatures relatively cool as well. Highs only reach the mid-50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Winds gradually calm down some overnight, allowing temperatures to slip quite a bit more. But some incoming cloud coverage could keep temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s while others slip into the mid and lower 30s. Regardless, there will be no precipitation.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is on deck for Friday. Highs return to the mid-50s. Then with mostly clear skies, we slip into the lower and mid-30s for Saturday morning.

Clouds increase during the day Saturday, eventually bringing some scattered very light showers to the area by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the lower 50s Saturday. Then on Sunday, with lingering clouds and perhaps a few showers, temperatures only reach the upper 40s.

We’ll be dry on Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 50. But another system rolls in Tuesday, bringing more widespread rain to the state. At the same time, much colder air starts to sink into northern and western Arkansas.

If cold enough, there could be some transition to wintry mix Tuesday afternoon and evening. We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.