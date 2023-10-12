TONIGHT: Even though the skies will be mostly clear, temperatures won’t cool very much. A southeast wind of 5-10 mph will keep lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move from west to east across Arkansas on Friday. This will bring clouds and a slim 20% rain chance. Most will stay dry with high temperatures in the low 80s. It will be breezy with a south wind 10-15 mph.

WEEKEND: The cold front will be well to our east by this weekend. This means we will see a strong northwest wind and much cooler temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday and low to mid 60s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. Remember to have your eclipse glasses on Saturday because the moon will cover more than 60% of the sun around noon!!!

NEXT WEEK: Below-average temperatures will continue on Monday and Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. We will warm up mid-next week before another cold front late next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

