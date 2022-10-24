MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 80s Monday afternoon with a strong southwest wind, likely between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts could reach 25 to 35 mph. Storms begin moving into western Arkansas during the afternoon, tracking east through the rest of Arkansas during the evening.

MONDAY NIGHT: Storms will move through central and eastern Arkansas, then pushing out early Tuesday morning. Temperatures slip into the lower to mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

Severe Risk: Level 2 out of 5 in southwest AR, Level 1 for most of the state

Level 2 out of 5 in southwest AR, Level 1 for most of the state Timing: 6 p.m. in western Arkansas, ending around 7 a.m. for central and eastern Arkansas.

6 p.m. in western Arkansas, ending around 7 a.m. for central and eastern Arkansas. Threats: Damaging wind (60+ mph) and small hail. The tornado and flash flood risk is low.

TUESDAY: As cooler air spills into the area, temperatures will continue to fall during the day Tuesday. We’ll start out in the lower to mid-60s. But by the afternoon, we will be in the 50s with a strong west wind between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts could reach 25 to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Skies remain clear into Wednesday morning, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-40s. But with plenty of sunshine into Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures should easily reach the low-70s both afternoons. Then we’re tracking more rain chances Friday and Saturday with cooler temperatures.