TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay a bit milder overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid to lower 60s. Winds will remain a bit breezy out of the south around 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Warm and windy weather will continue on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up into the mid to lower 80s by the afternoon hours under gradually clearing skies. Winds will remain breezy out of the south around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s on Monday before our next cold front moves through. This will give us rain chances starting Monday evening, and continuing through the first part of the day on Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well, however, widespread severe weather isn’t expected at this time. The risk for severe weather looks to be to the east in Mississippi. After the front moves through, temperatures will be back to their seasonal fall value in the 60s and 70s.