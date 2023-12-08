It will be mild and windy today with a cloudy sky and a slight chance of light showers this afternoon. High temperatures today will be ten to a dozen degrees above normal. Little Rock’s normal high today is 54°, but it will likely get up to 66°.

Tomorrow is the day when severe weather will be possible in Arkansas, and particularly in South and East Arkansas. All facets of severe weather will be possible: large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes. Storms producing the severe weather will be most likely between Noon and 4 PM, but possible as late as 7 PM in far Southeast Arkansas.

Rainfall totals will on average range from ¼ to ½” across Arkansas, but a few locations may pick up a couple inches if they get a couple of strong thunderstorms rolling through.

With a strong northwest wind temperatures will return to normal starting Sunday.