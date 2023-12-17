TONIGHT: Temperatures will drop into the 30s across most of Arkansas. Normally with clear skies, we would see even colder temperatures, but a breezy northwest wind will keep most of us above freezing.

MONDAY: It will still be sunny to start the week, but Monday will be windy! Winds will be out of the North 15-25 mph. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Tuesday looks cold with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The rest of next week looks warmer and quiet. Our next chance for rain will be on Friday. Right now, it looks like we could see rain on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

