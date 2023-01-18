WEDNESDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and a few storms will work their way through central and western Arkansas during the morning drive. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. During the early morning hours, these storms remain non-severe. But this could change into the late-morning and midday hours.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Storms become much more organized across central Arkansas during the midday hours. Torrential rain, gusty wind and lots of lightning will be expected with perhaps some damaging wind.

Those storms will continue to spread eastward during the afternoon. This is when the severe threat will peak: early to late-afternoon across the Arkansas Delta region. Winds remain blustery with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to about 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Storms quickly move out of the area as a cold front passes. Skies will be clear by late-evening. This frontal passage will shift our wind from the west, especially after midnight. Wind will be breezy with temperatures slipping into the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Expect sunshine for Thursday, though some extra clouds could spread into parts of central Arkansas at times. Temperatures will be much cooler with a strong west wind, likely between 15 and 25 mph. Highs reach the mid-50s.

Friday morning will start out clear and much colder, likely with temperatures into the mid-30s. For the afternoon, expect sunshine with highs in the mid-50s.

We slip into the mid-30s again Saturday morning. Then clouds increase through the day. Highs reach the lower 50s before showers increase Saturday night. These continue off-and-on through the day Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Monday appears cool, dry and partly cloudy. But models are suggesting another system rolls through on Tuesday. This will likely bring rain. But if temperatures end up being much colder, some wintry mix could be involved. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.